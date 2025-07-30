Arizona HVAC worker dies after collapsing in extreme heat

The Brief An Arizona HVAC technician, Matt Nelson, 58, died from heat exposure after working in a Dewey attic that reached 150 degrees on July 1. Nelson's family is sharing his story to raise awareness about the dangers of working in extreme heat and urging others to prioritize heat safety.



Arizona's triple-digit heat can be deadly for air conditioning workers, a reality tragically underscored by the recent death of an HVAC technician after working in an attic where temperatures reached 150 degrees.

The man's family is now sharing his story to raise awareness about heat safety.

Matt Nelson

What they're saying:

Matt Nelson, 58, an HVAC technician for decades and an Army veteran, started his own HVAC company within the last year. On July 1, he responded to an air conditioner service call at a home in Dewey.

"It was hot. It was hot. And he had been in an attic. And the attic temperatures had reached 150," said Courtney McKnight, Nelson's niece.

McKnight said shortly after Nelson exited the attic, he collapsed.

"They were on the side of the house. And his partner said, 'I'm going to go get some drinks.' Walked around the corner of the house. When he came back, Matt was on the ground unresponsive," she said.

Nelson was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Matt Nelson

His step-daughter, Autumn Hankins, and niece remember him as a warm, goofy, and ever-present figure who welcomed everyone and was "such a giver to everyone in the family."

"Hold your loved ones because you never know. He was so young and they there were never any signs that anything was wrong," McKnight said.

Big picture view:

His family hopes that by sharing their story, they can bring awareness to the dangers of working in extreme heat and prevent similar tragedies.

"It's incredibly important because I would hate for anyone else to have to go through this," Hankins said.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral costs and medical bills.