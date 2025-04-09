Arizona is a step closer to harsher penalties for stolen valor

The Brief Arizona is a step closer to harsher penalties for people who falsely claim or exaggerate military service for personal or political gain. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean explains SB 1424 and talks with those who are supporting it, as well as those who aren't.



At the Arizona Capitol, a bill to increase penalties for falsely claiming or exaggerating military service is a step closer to becoming law.

The Stolen Valor bill is moving to the Arizona Senate after it was passed by the House a second time with some amendments.

The question now is, are the changes in the bill enough to get it passed in the Senate?

Senate leadership said a final vote on the bill could take place at the capitol in a matter of days.

What they're saying:

"I'm glad that we've been able to come to a compromise, and it looks like we'll be passing this out soon," said Arizona Senate President Sen. Warren Petersen.

He's expressing confidence in the passing of SB 1424, the Striker Amendment Bill, that replaced the original stolen valor legislation brought forth this session.

Both bills aim to increase penalties for Arizonans who falsely claim military service, or military honors, for personal or political gain.

The original bill never made it out of committee.

Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers chose to block the bill, telling FOX 10 at the time that she was hopeful of a compromise.

Petersen says part of that compromise was connected to the penalty range in the bill.

"One of the things to look to is the federal model, looking at the federal law and the way it's written. For example, the maximum penalty is up to a year in prison. The bill that was moving forward had up to 15 years in prison, so we were just trying to make sure the penalty met the crime," Petersen said.

The Striker Stolen Valor bill passed through the house this week, 54-1.

The other side:

Rep. Alex Kolodin was the lone "nay" vote on the bill in the House.

"We cannot open the door to allowing our courts to judge political speech within the context of criminal law. I think that is highly inappropriate. It's a massive threat to our civil liberties here in this state," Rep. Kolodin explained.

Rep. Walt Blackman, the author of the original bill, argued on the House floor this week that the real threat here is to the veteran community.

"Every single one of these medals that I've earned, and that other people have earned, is not about political speech. It's about people dying for this country. It's about who stands up and says, send me," Rep. Blackman said.

Now, the bill is moving to the Senate.

"It was a challenge, but I was confident we could reach an agreement. I want to thank the bill sponsor and everyone who got involved to get this done," Sen. Rogers said.

Rep. Blackman responded with a statement that reads, in part, "I will not allow false claims made by Sen. Rogers of ‘working together’ to diminish or discredit the real work, dedication, and integrity that went into honoring our veterans through this legislation.

Sen. Petersen says the bill will now go through a couple of steps, including a caucus hearing, before it goes up for a floor vote. He says that the process will take about a week.

Rep. Blackman's full statement:

"I’m incredibly thankful to my colleagues in the Arizona House for their strong, bipartisan support of SB1424. I’m also grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and to the many advocates across the country who supported this important bill.

While I am proud of the overwhelming support this bill received, it is disheartening to see Senator Wendy Rogers LD7 and Senator Mark Finchem from LD1 attempt to take credit for legislation they did not help advance. From the beginning, both Senators worked to obstruct the Arizona Stolen Valor Act, rather than support it. I will not stand by and allow anyone to overshadow the tireless efforts of the veterans and advocates who made this bill possible.

It is only fitting that this bill is called the The Stolen Valor Act It highlights exactly why misplaced claims of credit must be challenged — because at its core, this legislation is about protecting honor from those who would wrongly claim it. Their attempt to attach themselves to this bill after opposing it only reinforces why this law is so important.

Let me be clear: I will not allow false claims made by Sen. Rogers of "working together" to diminish or discredit the real work, dedication, and integrity that went into honoring our veterans through this legislation.

I am deeply grateful to Senator Shawnna Bolick, who demonstrated true leadership, integrity, and commitment to our veterans throughout this entire process. Her unwavering dedication is a powerful reminder of what true service to our veterans looks like.

I am also thankful to the many veterans, veterans’ groups, and organizations that endorsed and supported this bill. I am especially grateful to the veterans and supporters who worked behind the scenes, including Master Sergeant Jack Dona, Army veteran; Army Combat Veteran Anthony Anderson; Investigative Reporter Molly Ottman; U.S. Marine veteran Mike Infanzon; Army Spouse; Kristie Blackman; and so many others who stood united in support of this cause.

I want to extend my personal gratitude and thanks to Senator Analise Ortiz for standing strong and showing real courage by forcing a vote in the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee — the very committee where, unfortunately, Senators Rogers and Finchem had previously worked to block this bill and turn their backs on the veterans who stood up for them.

Finally, I have every confidence that Senate President Warren Petersen will bring this important piece of legislation to a final vote so the Governor can sign it into law and show that Arizona stands firmly and proudly with its veterans."