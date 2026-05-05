Arizona man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault in case involving Utah teen

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The Brief A teen who was reported missing out of Utah has been found in Litchfield Park, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. 30-year-old Armando Sanchez-Lopez is accused of kidnapping, sexual assault and other offenses. Investigators say Sanchez-Lopez had "five prior sexual related accusations involving several victims."



Sheriff's officials in Maricopa County say a man has been arrested in connection with a case involving a Utah teen who was reported missing in late April.

What we know:

According to a May 5 statement from MCSO, 30-year-old Armando Sanchez-Lopez was arrested on April 29, after he was seen with the missing teen.

Investigators said the teen left Lehi City, Utah on April 24 in an unknown vehicle.

"Information provided by a family acquaintance indicated the juvenile may have been in Arizona and possibly being held against her will," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

MCSO said it was determined that on the night of April 24, the acquaintance had provided transportation for the juvenile to a home in the area of Dysart Road and Maryland Avenue in Litchfield Park.

"The juvenile requested to be dropped off a short distance away and proceeded on foot. When the acquaintance attempted to follow, an unidentified adult male confronted him and reportedly brandished a rifle, prompting the acquaintance to leave the area," read a portion of MCSO's statement. "In the days following, the acquaintance received messages from the juvenile indicating she was being held against her will and was in need of assistance."

On April 29, investigators said they received "updated information that the juvenile had returned to a residence in the area and had subsequently left on foot with an adult male toward another nearby address." They later contacted the teen and the man, who turned out to be Sanchez-Lopez.

What's next:

Per MCSO, Sanchez-Lopez has "five prior sexual related accusations involving several victims." He is accused of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, aggravated assault, custodial interference, and failure to comply with a court order.

Officials say MCSO's Special Victims detectives are still investigating the case.