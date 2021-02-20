Arizona man accused of harassing people in line for food distribution

An Arizona man is accused of harassing people in need who were lined up to get food during a distribution event.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say Ryan Bryson was yelling obscenities and degrading remarks to people in line for food distribution.

The incident happened at a school where children could hear what he was yelling, officials said.

Bryson was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: