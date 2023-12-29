Arizona man accused of pointing gun at driver: 'You want to die?'

A man has been arrested in connection to an apparent road-rage incident in Surprise.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 near Litchfield and Cactus Roads. Surprise Police say that a 19-year-old woman reported that a man flipped her off after she changed lanes in front of him, and when both vehicles were stopped, the man pointed a gun at her. The incident was captured on video by the victim.

Police say a patrol officer eventually met up with the victim and watched the video.

"The suspect was seen pointing a black handgun at the victim with his finger on the trigger and shouted, "You want to die!?" police said.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect in the video as Charles Bass III.

On Dec. 12, Bass was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and endangerment.

Charles Bass III

Where the alleged road-rage incident happened