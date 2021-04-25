Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man accused of slashing neighbor's tires; left his severed finger behind

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Arizona man arrested after his severed finger found in driveway

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man who police believe severed his finger while slashing his neighbor’s car tires after an argument.

Maricopa Police Department spokesman Hal Koozer said Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of the finger found on his neighbor’s driveway, the Casa Grande Dispatch reported Wednesday.

Francesca Wikoff told police she found the finger on April 15 after discovering her vehicle had two slashed tires on one side. Police said a trail of blood led to a nearby residence.

Authorities said Wikoff and her husband went to a neighbor’s home the day before.

She told police a male neighbor joined them uninvited and became drunk and aggressive. Wikoff said the neighbor pushed and threatened her and her husband before being asked to leave.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including criminal damage, assault, threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Johnson who could comment on his behalf.

