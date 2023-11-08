Arizona man arrested, accused of plotting to kill ex-wife | Crime Files

An East Valley man has been arrested, according to court documents, over an alleged plot involving the suspect's ex-wife.

Here are the details surrounding the case.

Who's the suspect?

The suspect was identified in court documents as 38-year-old Jason Reed Clonts.

According to officials, Clonts was arrested on Nov. 7 in Mesa.

What did he allegedly do?

According to investigators, Clonts frequently and openly discussed killing his ex-wife to his best friend.

Investigators said Clonts threatened to kidnap, torture, and murder the victim should Clonts fail to get custody, and the victim was aware of the threats.

Clonts, according to court documents, also admitted his friend that he tried to kill his ex-wife by switching her medications.

Court documents also allege that Clonts threatened to flee the state to where his current girlfriend is living in.

What are the charges the suspect is accused of?

Clonts, according to court documents, is accused of Stalking - Fear of Death (A.R.S. 13-2923A2), which is a Class 3 Felony.

A judge has set a cash-only bond of $20,000 for Clonts, and if he makes bond, he will be required to undergo electronic monitoring, among other restrictions.

A preliminary hearing is set for Clonts on Nov. 17.