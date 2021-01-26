Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man arrested in US Capitol insurrection transferred to DC

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is seen at the Capital riots. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - An Arizona man who allegedly participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt, and a furry hat with horns has been transferred to federal custody in the District of Columbia.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix on Jan. 25 announced the transfer of 33-year-old Jacob Angeli Chansley.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 9 and charged with counts that include entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Judge denies bail for so-called ‘QAnon Shaman’

Jake Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Authorities said Chansley was identified as the man seen in widespread media coverage entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6 dressed in horns on a bearskin headdress with red, white, and blue face paint and carrying a U.S. flag attached to a spear.

A call to Chansley’s attorney seeking comment on behalf of his client wasn’t immediately returned Monday evening.

