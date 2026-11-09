Arizona man caught breaking into Bass Pro Shops twice in one morning, police say

The Brief Glendale police arrested 31-year-old Josue Arratia after catching him attempting to force entry into a closed Bass Pro Shops before 4:30 a.m. An investigation revealed Arratia had already stolen a UTV, utility trailer and kayak from the retailer earlier that day. Detectives searched Arratia’s home, recovered all $20,143 in stolen merchandise, and booked him on burglary and vehicle theft charges.



A 31-year-old man was caught trying to break into a Glendale Bass Pro Shops — mere hours after he allegedly stole more than $20,000 worth of outdoor gear and vehicles from the exact same store. Six months later, he is facing felony charges.

Josue Arratia Varela, 31 (Maricopa County Superior Court)

What we know:

Glendale police officers were dispatched on May 4 to the outdoor retailer near 91st and Glendale avenues after a burglary alarm went off and witnesses reported a suspicious person on the property. When officers arrived around 4:30 a.m., they found and detained Josue Arratia Varela as he was actively attempting to force his way inside the closed business, the police department said.

An ensuing investigation quickly revealed that Arratia’s visit was not his first of the day. Detectives determined that he had already targeted the store even earlier that morning, allegedly driving off with a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), a utility trailer and a kayak.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A stolen Pelican kayak strapped to the roof of a sedan outside Arratia’s residence. (Glendale Police Department)

Detectives tracked the stolen merchandise to Arratia’s home and served a search warrant on the property. Outside, investigators discovered the stolen Pelican kayak strapped to the roof of a grey sedan, the Tracker UTV parked in the driveway and the utility trailer sitting along the street. The entire haul, valued at approximately $20,143, was recovered and returned to the business.

The charges:

Arratia was taken into custody and booked into jail on recommended charges of third-degree burglary, theft of means of transportation, theft and possession of burglary tools.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A power grinder recovered by Glendale police, suspected of being used to cut security cables during the burglary. (Glendale Police Department)

The backstory:

Court records show Arratia has prior felony convictions in Maricopa County for weapons misconduct in 2016 and aggravated DUI in 2018.

What's next:

Arratia is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Nov. 16.

Map of where the burglary occurred:

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what Arratia planned to do with the more than $20,000 in stolen outdoor gear before it was recovered from his home.