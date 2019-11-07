Arizona man gets 24-year sentence for fatal wrong-way crash

article

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after being convicted in an August 2017 wrong-way wreck in which four Californians were killed.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that 21-year-old Carlos Quinonez of Casa Grande was convicted in Coconino County Superior Court of negligent homicide, endangerment, criminal damage and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Online court records indicate that Quinonez was convicted in September and sentenced in October.

The wreck occurred Aug. 18, 2017, on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff.

Quinonez was driving an SUV that collided with a car headed for the Grand Canyon. Four California residents in the car were killed.

Those killed were Christen Ebert, 26, and Richard Chum, 30, from Stockton, Gary Sindhu, 29, from Lodi and Kouang Saefong, 30, from San Francisco.