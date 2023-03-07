Arizona man indicted for PPP loan fraud, attorney general says

An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Scottsdale man on charges of Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud.

According to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, Randy Kaas was indicted on 14 charges of fraud, forgery and theft.

The alleged fraud happened between June 1, 2020, and June 1, 2021, and involves $3,715,276.50 worth of PPP loans.

The attorney general's office says it investigated the case, along with Homeland Security.

