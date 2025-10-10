Arizona officer arrested, accused of shoplifting at Walmart

article

The Brief Melissa Ward, a 37-year-old officer with the White Mountain Police Department, is accused of shoplifting at a Show Low Walmart. Police say Ward was on-duty when the alleged incident happened. Ward has been placed on administrative leave.



An eastern Arizona officer is finding herself on the other side of the law after allegedly shoplifting while on-duty at a Show Low Walmart.

What we know:

The alleged incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the store near White Mountain and Show Low Lake Roads. According to the Show Low Police Department, 37-year-old Melissa Ward hid multiple items inside a black tote, went to self-checkout and paid for the tote, but not for the items inside.

Police say a Walmart loss prevention employee followed her throughout the store and witnessed her concealing the items inside the tote. The items totaled about $70.

Ward is an officer with the White Mountain Apache Police Department. Police say she was on-duty when the alleged incident happened. Ward has been placed on administrative leave.

What they're saying:

"The White Mountain Apache Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty," the department said. "The alleged behavior is a serious matter and does not reflect the values of this department. We are committed to a full and transparent process."

Map of the Walmart