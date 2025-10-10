Arizona officer arrested, accused of shoplifting at Walmart
SHOW LOW, Ariz. - An eastern Arizona officer is finding herself on the other side of the law after allegedly shoplifting while on-duty at a Show Low Walmart.
What we know:
The alleged incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the store near White Mountain and Show Low Lake Roads. According to the Show Low Police Department, 37-year-old Melissa Ward hid multiple items inside a black tote, went to self-checkout and paid for the tote, but not for the items inside.
Police say a Walmart loss prevention employee followed her throughout the store and witnessed her concealing the items inside the tote. The items totaled about $70.
Ward is an officer with the White Mountain Apache Police Department. Police say she was on-duty when the alleged incident happened. Ward has been placed on administrative leave.
What they're saying:
"The White Mountain Apache Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty," the department said. "The alleged behavior is a serious matter and does not reflect the values of this department. We are committed to a full and transparent process."
Map of the Walmart
The Source: The Show Low and White Mountain Police Departments