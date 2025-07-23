Arizona officer jumps in canal to save dog

The Brief A police officer is being praised for rescuing a dog from a Glendale canal. The incident happened on July 16 near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road. The dog, a 7-month-old French poodle mix named "Itachi," is doing just fine.



A police officer jumped into action to save a puppy from a canal, and the rescue was caught on camera.

The backstory:

The incident happened on July 16 when a 7-month-old French poodle mix named "Itachi" got scared and ran into the canal near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

What they're saying:

When Glendale Police Officer Jose Torres and his partner got to the canal, Torres jumped into the water to save the pup.

"We see the group of people, the owners kind of all hysterical. I told him, 'I'm going to jump in the canal, save the dog,'" Torres said. "Took my vest off, took my belt, took my under belt off, took my boots off, of course, most important thing. And then just put everything aside. I gave it to my partner and I just jumped in after that."

Torres grabbed Itachi and threw him over the side. Itachi was pulled out of the canal using a park ranger's broom.

Itachi is doing fine, leaving his owner grateful for Torres' actions.

"It scared me because I thought something bad might happen to the officer. And so after he jumped, it filled me with so much joy that I hugged the officer," Yisel Mugarra Santana said. "Because thanks to him, I have my dog with me. He's another member of my family."

Officer Torres said he would jump in the canal to save the dog again if he had to.

