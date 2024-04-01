Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
3
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:47 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:45 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Arizona Photo of the Day - April 2024

By
Updated  April 1, 2024 1:49pm MST
Arizona Photo Galleries
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Stunning shot of Lynx Lake by Karen Shaw!

Want to be featured in our Photo of the Day segment?

Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views.

If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00 a.m. hour, on social media, and in our Photo of the Day gallery at https://www.fox10phoenix.com/photos.

Click here to send us your photo.

If you send a photo via email or social media, please add details about the content. We will also need your permission to share the images with our audience.

Scroll down this page for more Arizona scenery from FOX 10 viewers and check back daily for updates! Click here for a monthly archive.