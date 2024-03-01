Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Photo of the Day - March 2024

Sometimes, its the little things in life that can bring us joy, like the start of the weekend! Have fun and stay safe everyone! Thanks Amanda Vaughan for sharing! article

Want to be featured in our Photo of the Day segment?

Take a look at some of Arizona's beautiful landscapes sent in by FOX 10 viewers. The mountain ranges, sunrises, sunsets, wildlife, parks, canyons, cacti, and even cityscapes have amazing views.

If your photo is chosen, it will be showcased on TV during FOX 10 Arizona Morning (weekdays) during the 6:00 a.m. hour, on social media, and in our Photo of the Day gallery at https://www.fox10phoenix.com/photos.

Click here to send us your photo.

If you send a photo via email or social media, please add details about the content. We will also need your permission to share the images with our audience.

Scroll down this page for more Arizona scenery from FOX 10 viewers and check back daily for updates! Click here for a monthly archive.