Arizona police officers convince man to climb down freeway overpass

Officers helped convince a man to get to safety after he was found clinging to a fence on a freeway overpass in Chandler, police said a statement released July 20.

This video, recorded on May 11, shows officers talking to the man as he holds onto the overpass fencing above the Loop 101.

“You can’t do this, man. Why don’t you just come down here and talk with me?” one of the officers says to the man.

“I can help you get through this,” an officer also says.

Later, several officers are heard encouraging the man as he begins to climb up the fencing to reunite with family.

The Chandler Police Department and the Tempe Police Department joined forces to get the man down, police said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.