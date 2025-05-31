Arizona politicians participate in "Tell me how you really feel town hall" in north Phoenix

The Brief Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari and other Democratic leaders held a town hall in Phoenix on May 31. Attendees expressed concerns about immigration enforcement under the Trump administration, especially recent ICE actions. Other topics discussed included Medicaid, education, federal job cuts, and veterans' funding.



The Trump administration says it's taking off the gloves on immigration enforcement.

For weeks, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have targeted immigration courts in downtown Phoenix, making arrests that they call, "expedited removals."

Border czar Tom Homan is doubling down on recent efforts, saying cities who harbor illegal immigrants will be targeted. He added that no city is off the table.

"We are not saying we are going to favor one area over another. We're all over the country, every neighborhood and every city. And you are going to see an expansion of that. Like I just said, we're gonna increase the teams greatly, so you're gonna see more teams on the streets you've never seen before. You're gonna see more work site enforcement than you've ever seen in the history of this nation."

The Department of Homeland Security says it's fast-tracking deportations of migrants at their immigration hearings who illegally crossed the border during the last two years.

At the same time, the Democratic party is in disarray as they try to find their footing in this political fight and in upcoming elections.

What we know:

On May 31, Arizona's newest congresswoman, Yassamin Ansari, participated in the "Tell Me How You Really Feel" town hall in north Phoenix to address some of these issues and hear from constituents about their concerns. State Senator for Legislative District 24 Analise Ortiz and Washington Elementary School District Governing Board President Kyle Clayton Gore were also at the event.

Among the topics being discussed was immigration under the Trump administration.

Some of the attendees said they were showing up because they want to fight for democracy, and that included showing up to share their disdain for how the current administration is handling immigration.

Other topics they were hoping to discuss included Medicaid, education, federal job cuts, and funding for veterans. But the issue of immigration was top of mind after ICE agents showed up several days in a row outside the immigration courts in downtown Phoenix.

What they're saying:

Ortiz shared the feedback she's getting from some voters.

"This is really horrifying and there's a lot of people who are really scared right now because what we are seeing is that there's an unprecedented pattern of immigration judges dismissing cases, telling people they're free to go, and then ICE is waiting outside the courtroom to immediately re-arrest them and put them into new removal proceedings," she said. "This is horrible because these are folks that are trying to follow the rules and to come for their fair day in court."

What's next:

We'll have more from attendees, as well as the politicians at the town hall tonight on FOX 10 News at 9 p.m.