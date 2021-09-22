Arizona Rep. Lesko to undergo surgery for removal of gallbladder

article

Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she is remaining in Arizona and not returning to Washington while she awaits surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Lesko said in a statement on Sept. 21 that doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

According to Lesko, her physician recommended she not fly to and from Washington in the meantime due to her condition and the risk of contracting COVID-19, which would delay her surgery.

"For the last several weeks, I have been experiencing gastrointestinal problems," said Lesko. "Doctors have recommended the removal of my gallbladder. My physician has recommended that I do not fly to and from Washington, D.C. due to my condition and the risk of contracting COVID-19, which would delay my surgery. I look forward to returning to work at full capacity as soon as I am cleared by my physician. As always, my staff in both my Washington, D.C. Office and Surprise District Office are available to assist constituents."

Her statement didn’t specify when she will undergo the surgery.

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District on the west side of metro Phoenix. She was appointed to the U.S. House in May 2018 to fill a vacancy and in 2020 was re-elected to her second full term.

More Arizona politics news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: