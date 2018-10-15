Newsmaker Saturday: Debbie Lesko, Hiral Tiperneni
FOX 10's John Hook talks to U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko and candidate Dr. Hiral Tiperneni about the upcoming midterm elections, Luke AFB, CAP Water, student loans and debt, healthcare and the future of the Affordable Care Act.
Newcomer hopes for upset in race for Arizona's US House seat
PHOENIX (AP) - A Democratic newcomer is trying to pull off an upset victory for an open U.S. House seat in Arizona that has been held by Republicans since the early 1980s. Hiral Tipirneni is an emergency room physician and a cancer research advocate, but many observers see her odds as slim against former state Sen. Debbie Lesko.
Newsmaker Sunday: Debbie Lesko
FOX 10's John Hook talks to Republican candidate for Arizona's 8th District, Debbie Lesko. The upcoming special election is for former Rep. Trent Frank's seat in Congress.