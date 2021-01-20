Arizona leaders react to 2021 Biden-Harris inauguration

State leaders across Arizona took to social media in response to the inauguration of now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

President Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn in at the U.S. Capitol for their historic inauguration Wednesday, flanked by a cadre of former presidents, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

LIVE COVERAGE: Inauguration Day 2021

Governor Doug Ducey

Gov. Ducey congratulated the pair, stating that he looks forward to "working with this administration to advocate for the people of Arizona" on Twitter.

Advertisement

The governor also flew to Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration.

Sen. Mark Kelly

The newly-elected Arizona senator Mark Kelly sent good tidings to Biden and Harris, stating that he looks forward to working with the new administration.

Rep. Ruben Gallego

Rep. Gallego attended the inauguration, writing that he was looking forward to welcoming the new president and vice president.

Rep. Debbie Lesko

The Republican representative congratulated the new administration, noting that she did not "support his candidacy" on Twitter. She added that she is willing to work with Biden on issues for the "good of all Arizonans."

Rep. David Schweikert

"Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris," wrote the Republican congressman. "I look forward to the 117th Congress getting to work on behalf of the millions of Americans we represent."

Schweikert noted the GOP's success in gaining more House seats in the 2020 election.

" The American people sent a stronger Republican minority to Congress, showing they want the House to be focused on solving problems together as a body," he wrote in a statement. "I look forward to working with my Democratic colleagues in the House, Senate, and Administration to advance policy to secure a strong and prosperous future for all Americans."

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.