Ducey says he will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says he will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In the wake of insurrection that disrupted the formal process to certify Biden’s victory last week, it’s never been more important to observe the peaceful transfer of power, Ducey said in a statement on Jan. 14.

"I will not agree with him on everything and I certainly will not hesitate to share my views on the public policy issues that matter to Arizonans, but I believe President-elect Biden is a good man and wants to serve his country," Ducey said. "I look forward to working with his administration and advocating for the people of Arizona."

Ducey's announcement comes a day after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is the only U.S. president in history to be twice impeached.

Ducey was a staunch supporter of Trump but took heat from the president and many of his supporters when he signed the certification of Arizona’s election results showing a narrow win for Biden, a Democrat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

