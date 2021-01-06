Arizona officials react to D.C. riot over counting of electoral votes

article

As supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump clash with police at the U.S. Capitol over the results of November 2020's presidential election, elected officials in Arizona are speaking out.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress' formal approval of Biden's win. The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress' vote.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

In a tweet, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says the incident at the capitol is wrong, and has "no place in our form of government."

"In America, we practice peaceful transitions of power. We respect the law and law enforcement," Gov. Ducey tweeted.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

In a brief statement, Sin. Kyrsten Sinema merely said she is "safe," without speaking out on the incident.

Rep. Ruben Gallego

In a tweet, Rep. Gallego says "you will not intimidate us."

Rep. Paul Gosar

Rep. Gosar, who objected to counting Arizona's 11 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden earlier, say protesters are now "beyond the line"

"OK. I said let’s do an audit. Let’s not get carried away here. I don’t want anyone hurt," Gosar's tweet said, in part.

Rep. Debbie Lesko

Rep. Lesko called the violence "dangerous and unacceptable."

Rep. Tom O'Halleran

Rep. O'Halleran said he and his staff members are safe, but said this is a "dark day in American history."

State Rep. Mark Finchem

State Rep. Finchem, who represents portions of Pinal and Pima Counties, says the violent incident is what happens when "Congress refuses to acknowledge rampant fraud," while offering no evidence to support his allegation.

Kelli Ward

Ward, who is the Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, said the violent incident could have been prevented if there was "election integrity."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.