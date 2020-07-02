Arizona Rep. Lesko supports cities' bids for Space Force headquarters

article

Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona is advocating for cities in her district to be selected for the U.S. Space Force Command's headquarters.

District 8 includes Glendale, Peoria and Youngtown.

“Arizona is the perfect location for the United States Space Force Command headquarters, and the 8th Congressional District specifically has many benefits that should be considered when selecting the headquarters location,” said Congresswoman Lesko. “With our many aerospace and defense contractors, attractive climate, and premier military installations, there are few better positioned locations in the nation. My district is already home to Luke Air Force Base and our community is proud of the support we provide to our outstanding air men and women. We would love to welcome the Space Force to our district.”

Read the individual letters to Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force:

In May, the Department of the Air Force announced its revised approach for determining the permanent location of U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Lesko's office says the Arizona cities meet the Air Force's requirements: located 25 miles from a military installation, in the top 150 metro areas and have an AARP index score of 50 or higher.

