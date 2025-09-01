Expand / Collapse search
BNSF rail hub faces setback, opposition grows in the West Valley

By
Published  September 1, 2025 5:15pm MST
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix
West Valley residents oppose BNSF rail hub project

The Brief

    • A proposed multi-billion-dollar BNSF rail hub in Wittmann is facing strong opposition from West Valley residents, who are concerned about long-term impacts on health, air quality, and property values.
    • The project has hit a snag in its approval process, with a key vote by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors possibly delayed after the company reportedly missed a zoning application deadline.

A proposal by Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) to build a massive railroad hub in the unincorporated community of Wittmann is drawing concern from a wider range of West Valley communities.

The project, which has faced significant local opposition, is reportedly hitting a key snag in its approval process.

Wittmann residents oppose BNSF's proposed logistics hub

One of the nation's largest freight railway companies is planning a brand-new logistics hub less than a mile from some homes in Wittmann, an unincorporated community in Maricopa County. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean hears from neighbors in opposition.

What they're saying:

The proposed multi-billion-dollar BNSF logistics hub is facing mounting opposition from area residents, including Bud Meador, a Sun City West resident who has joined a grassroots movement to stop the project.

Meador, who lives 15 miles southeast of the proposed site, voiced concerns about the long-term impact of the project, stating, "This is not a fly-by-night thing. If that thing goes in, it's there forever."

A key concern for Meador and other opponents is the potential effect on air quality, particularly for senior citizens in nearby communities like Sun City West and Surprise.

"We have a good number of senior citizens who have cardiovascular issues, pulmonary issues, asthmatic issues, and things of that nature that smog irritates and accentuates," Meador said.

Dig deeper:

In addition to health concerns, Meador fears the hub will negatively impact property values.

"Who wants to go out and buy and build right next to a railroad intermodal? The largest in the country. For all sorts of reasons—24/7 operations, squealing tracks, you've heard it all the time. Hazardous materials," he said.

In August, BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent told FOX 10 that the project is necessary to meet the transportation demands of the growing Phoenix area. "You can truck it all in, or you can rail it all in, and if you're gonna rail it in, we need a place to land it," Kent explained.

Meador maintains that while he is not against development, he believes the project should be moved elsewhere. "If this thing goes in out there, Wittmann will die, I'm convinced of it, and this area will suffer," he said.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote on the proposed plan at a hearing on Nov. 5, but that date may be delayed.

County Supervisor Debbie Lesko said the delay could be due to a missed zoning change application deadline.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reported on this story on through an interview with Bud Meador, a Sun City West resident, and information from her previous Aug. 13 report.

