Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

President Trump visits Yuma during tour of 2020 election battleground states

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Yuma
FOX 10 Phoenix

YUMA, Ariz. - President Donald Trump returned to Arizona on August 18 where he will be briefed on border wall construction in Yuma.

Trump is on a tour of battleground states during this week's Democratic National Convention.

After visiting the border wall, Trump will deliver remarks on what the White House says is "Joe Biden's failures on immigration and border security."

RELATED: President Donald Trump visits Arizona and Iowa amid second day of Democratic National Convention

Arizona Representatives Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko will join the president during his trip to Yuma.

Trump last visited Arizona in June when he toured border wall construction in Yuma and held a rally in Phoenix.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.