President Trump visits Yuma during tour of 2020 election battleground states

President Donald Trump returned to Arizona on August 18 where he will be briefed on border wall construction in Yuma.

Trump is on a tour of battleground states during this week's Democratic National Convention.

After visiting the border wall, Trump will deliver remarks on what the White House says is "Joe Biden's failures on immigration and border security."

Arizona Representatives Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko will join the president during his trip to Yuma.

Trump last visited Arizona in June when he toured border wall construction in Yuma and held a rally in Phoenix.

