Expand / Collapse search

Arizona reports 1,544 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

Arizona death toll tops 14K; caution urged for Super Bowl

PHOENIX (AP) - Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,544 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths as they braced for a possible surge in cases from Super Bowl gatherings.

The Department of Health Services said the latest numbers raised the state’s totals to 780,637 cases and 14,048 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Arizona has been a national hot spot in the now-receding fall and winter surge.

But the state has seen its rates of additional cases, hospitalizations and deaths decrease with the passage of time since holidays increased exposures due to gatherings and travel.

However, public health officials have warned against complacency regarding the spread of the coronavirus and urged caution on Super Bowl weekend.

Arizona was the U.S. state with the worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate during much of January.

As of Friday, the state had the sixth-worst rate over the past week, with 1 in every 262 residents becoming newly infected.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Simplicity of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could help 'pave the way forward'
slideshow

Simplicity of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could help 'pave the way forward'

Easier storage will help make the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine simpler and a Valley doctor says it may help pay the way forward in the pandemic.

Arizona universities team up to detect COVID-19 mutations
slideshow

Arizona universities team up to detect COVID-19 mutations

The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University are working to analyze samples for genetic anomalies in the coronavirus.