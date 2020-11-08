Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
6
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Arizona reports 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published 
Coronavirus in Arizona
Associated Press

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Arizona

New cases in Arizona have topped 2,000 for the first time since late July.

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 1,880 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Nov. 8.

State Department of Health Services officials said the latest figures increase Arizona’s totals to 259,264 cases and 6,164 known deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

On Saturday, officials reported 33 deaths and 2,621 new COVID-19 cases, the second time in three days that there were more than 2,000 cases in Arizona.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily increasing in Arizona since late September and throughout October after bottoming out in August after the state was a national hot spot in June and July.

Arizona officials have said the outbreak is getting worse in the wake of partial reopenings of schools and businesses and more spread is expected in the coming weeks due to social gatherings, including family get-togethers for Thanksgiving.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

