Arizona road rage shooting suspect accused of trading in car to avoid arrest | Crime Files

Court documents are providing new details on a shooting along the I-10 in that resulted in a person suffering a gunshot injury to the head.

The incident, according to court documents, happened on Jan. 4, and the suspect was arrested on Jan. 12.

Here are the details on what happened.

Who's the suspect?

Salvatore Kupreisis

Court documents identified the suspect as 39-year-old Salvatore Patrick Kupreisis of San Tan Valley.

What happened?

According to investigators, DPS dispatchers received calls at around 4:39 p.m. on Jan. 4 about a man who was covered in blood and standing near a dark-colored SUV in the area of the I-10 and Chandler Boulevard, on the border of Phoenix and Chandler.

"Shortly after, calls came in regarding a pedestrian at the Chevron gas station near Wild Horse Pass and I-10, stating he was the victim of a shooting," read a portion of the court documents.

DPS troopers and Gila River Police officers, according to court documents, responded to the scene, and found the victim, described as a white male, with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was later taken to the hospital for surgery, after he described the vehicle involved as possibly being a black Mercedes.

Investigators said they interviewed the victim on Jan. 10.

"During the interview, he stated he was cut off while driving in the fast lane next to the carpool lane. He stated after the vehicle cut him off, the driver flipped him off in the rearview mirror," read a portion of the court documents. "[The victim] stated he flipped the driver off, and they had ‘words.’"

In court documents, investigators wrote they believe that ‘words,' as used by the victim, meant the victim and the suspect had an argument.

"[The victim] stated he attempted to pass the vehicle in the number two lane, but he matched his speed, and they had another verbal altercation. [The victim] stated the driver of the black vehicle pointed at him like a finger gun. [The victim] stated the two vehicles were separating, so he flipped him off using his middle finger. [The victim] stated that is when he felt the shot and pulled over."

Investigators said they requested a search warrant for video taken by a dashcam, which was granted on Jan. 10.

"Detectives observed a video of a black Mercedes turning in front of [the victim's] vehicle. Detectives were able to observe the plate of the vehicle," read a portion of the court documents.

That black Mercedes, according to court documents, was later traced back to Kupreisis, who was arrested on the night of Jan. 12.

At the time Kupreisis was arrested, court documents state that keys for a Toyota Camry were found on Kupreisis' person. A search warrant was subsequently requested for the car.

"Detectives located dealership paperwork inside the Camry showing on January 8, 2024, Kupreisis traded in his Mercedes to a local car dealership," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators state in court documents that they believe Kupreisis traded in the car allegedly involved in the incident in order to avoid detection by law enforcement.

What is the suspect accused of?

Court documents listed a number of felony criminal offenses Kupreisis is accused of committing, including:

A judge has set a $250,000 secured appearance bond for Kupreisis. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.