Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

PHOENIX (FOX 10) — To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Arizona Science Center is inviting the public down to have some fun with the rockets.

From finger fling rockets to Alka-Seltzer explosions, the Arizona Science Center is your mission control for the global rocket launch initiative.

"We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing," said Sari Custer the Chief Scientist.

Just ask brothers Vincent and Andrew Laba who have been having an out-of-this-world time with the experiments.

"We get to launch several rockets from a tank air compressor with a bunch of PVC pipe," said Vincent Laba, summer camp member.

Chief Scientist Sari Custer says it's all about getting involved.

"We want to take science and make it accessible, make it fun, find some ways that families can do it together make it intergenerational as well," said Custer.

Summer camper Vincent Laba says he believes technology is only going to propel science to new heights, adding that in 50 years we could be moving at the speed of light.

"Still probably going to be using rockets but the speed that you'll get to space will be a lot faster," said Vincent.

And if space seems too vast of a topic to take in, don't panic and visit the experts.

"How do you take a topic like space and science and really start to drill it down in a way that is digestible for all ages, and we've mastered that because that's our job here at ASC, " said Custer.