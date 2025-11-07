Arizona SNAP benefits restored; a dog's story of survival | Nightly Roundup

article

From Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs restoring SNAP benefits in the state, to a dog's story of survival and the man who saved her, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona SNAP benefits restored after Gov. Hobbs demands 'swift action'

Featured article

2. Dozens nabbed in anti-trafficking operation: GCU

Featured article

3. Lawsuit claims medication error killed patient at Gilbert facility

Featured article

4. Mysterious interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has no tail: What 2 experts say

Featured article

5. 'You melted my heart': Phoenix man refuses to abandon starving dog