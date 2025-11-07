Expand / Collapse search

Arizona SNAP benefits restored; a dog's story of survival | Nightly Roundup

Published  November 7, 2025 7:09pm MST
From Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs restoring SNAP benefits in the state, to a dog's story of survival and the man who saved her, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arizona SNAP benefits restored after Gov. Hobbs demands 'swift action'

Arizona SNAP benefits restored after Gov. Hobbs demands 'swift action'

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizonans are beginning to see their SNAP benefits being paid in full on Friday, Nov. 7. Here's what we know.

2. Dozens nabbed in anti-trafficking operation: GCU

Dozens arrested in Phoenix anti-human trafficking operation: GCU

According to officials with GCU, 63 people were arrested along 27th Avenue, which they say has become "an epicenter for prostitution activity in Phoenix."

3. Lawsuit claims medication error killed patient at Gilbert facility

Lawsuit claims medication error killed patient at Gilbert facility

The family of Kyle Slade, a 40-year-old father of four who entered Copper Springs East for depression, has filed a lawsuit claiming his death was caused by a nurse mistakenly administering a fatal overdose of 90 milligrams of methadone.

4. Mysterious interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has no tail: What 2 experts say

Mysterious interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has no tail: What 2 experts say

3I/ATLAS recently passed its closest point to the sun. Because of its unusual behavior, some scientists are wondering if it's not a natural object -- in which case, one says, "we are screwed."

5. 'You melted my heart': Phoenix man refuses to abandon starving dog

'You melted my heart': Phoenix man refuses to abandon starving dog

Marble, a severely emaciated 5-year-old Cane Corso, was found abandoned on the side of a north Phoenix road by Ethan Milton, who rescued her after finding no available shelters on Halloween night.

