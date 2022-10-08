Arizonans sound off as a the near-total abortion ban is on pause

The court of appeals put a pause on a near-total abortion ban in Arizona on Oct. 7, meaning Planned Parenthood and doctor's offices offering abortion can continue with the procedures while the case continues.

A day later on Oct. 8, the decision didn't stop Arizona women from marching for their reproductive rights, exactly a month before the midterm elections.

"I'm here today because I’m frustrated that we still have to fight for women’s rights," Leanne Greenberg said, as hundreds gathered at the state capitol in the morning for the "Women’s Wave Day of Action."

It's a nationwide march against the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision back in June, giving states the power to choose how to handle abortion.

"I have friends where they’ve been in a position where they have to get an abortion, and it is absolutely heartbreaking to think that we are in a position where if they had to get an abortion, they couldn’t have it," Stephanie Vandoorn-Kazyak said.

In Arizona, the court of appeals is temporarily allowing abortions in the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, as per Governor Doug Ducey’s recent legislation, while the case is being heard.

(Left) Abortions rights march at Arizona capitol on Oct. 8, 2022. (Right) Dr. Erica Kreller

It's a decision that not all are pleased with.

"It is a sad day that abortions will be performed again in Arizona," Dr. Erica Kreller said.

Kreller is a pro-life obstetrician-gynecologist who believes Planned Parenthood doesn’t have the best interest of the patient in mind.

"They don’t have maternal mortality or maternal health in mind. They have their bottom line in mind. Because they close down when they can't perform abortions," Kreller said.

She hopes the court will eventually reinstate the territorial era near total ban on abortions permanently.

"I have no concerns with this law, with the original law. Not the new injunction or not the new stay. But I feel like we will be able to even better care for women’s health, women and their children," she said.

Planned Parenthood Arizona, refutes Kreller's claims saying they "close down" if abortions can't be performed.

"Let’s be clear, not once since the fall of Roe on June 24th, have Planned Parenthood Arizona’s health centers been closed. Outside of abortion care, our doors are open and will remain open across the state for a wide array of high-quality and affordable services including STI testing and treatment, birth control, annual exams, cancer screenings, gender affirming care and more. To say anything on the contrary couldn’t be further from the truth," says Andrew Feldman, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Arizona.