Arizona SRP worker praised for rescuing 2 dogs stuck in Laveen canal

An Arizona SRP worker is being praised for going above and beyond to rescue two dogs stuck in a Laveen canal last week.

Ruben Cecena, who works on SRP's water delivery team, was about to clear debris from a grate near 27th Avenue and Elliot Road on April 7 when he discovered two large dogs stuck in the rushing water, officials said.

Cecena used a tool to hook onto one of the Labradors' collars and pulled one of them to safety. He attempted to do the same thing for the other dog, but the collar slipped off, according to SRP.

The 62-year-old worker reportedly used several wooden boards from his truck and laid it across the grate to give the exhausted dog a way out.

Eventually, both dogs were safely out of the water, and they ran away towards a nearby farm field.

"The dogs were devoted to each other. The white dog wasn’t gonna leave until his buddy was ok," said Cecena in a statement. "It felt good to help them. Every life is important. When someone or something needs help, you help."

SRP is reminding owners to keep an eye on their pets around canal and irrigation facilities.

