Check your tickets! Three $50K Powerball tickets sold at Phoenix-area gas stations
PHOENIX - Three Powerball tickets sold in the Phoenix metropolitan area have ended up being winners this week, according to the Arizona Lottery.
All the tickets, worth $50,000, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball after Wednesday night's drawing. They were sold in Phoenix, Peoria and Scottsdale at the following locations:
- QuikTrip near 32nd Street and Indian School Road
- QuikTrip near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road
- Circle K near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue
The winning numbers were 14, 16, 41, 63, 68, and the Powerball was 26.
