Check your tickets! Three $50K Powerball tickets sold at Phoenix-area gas stations

Three Powerball tickets sold in the Phoenix metropolitan area have ended up being winners this week, according to the Arizona Lottery.

All the tickets, worth $50,000, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball after Wednesday night's drawing. They were sold in Phoenix, Peoria and Scottsdale at the following locations:

The winning numbers were 14, 16, 41, 63, 68, and the Powerball was 26.

