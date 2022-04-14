Tempe's Big Surf Waterpark sold to California real estate company

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe is officially no more.

Velocity Retail Group announced this week that it sold the 35-acre property near Loop 202 and McClintock for more than $49 million.

The popular water park has been open since 1969, but closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Park officials decided to close permanently after staying their closure extended through 2021 and auctioned off many of their assets back in February.

Overton Moore Properties put off the winning bid, but it is unclear what the company plans to do with the site.

