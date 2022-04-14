Shady Park: Tempe music venue loses legal battle against retirement home over noise

Shady Park, a popular restaurant and music venue in Tempe, will now be forced to end live music earlier and turn down the volume because of complaints from a retirement home across the street.

A judge ruled on April 13 in favor of Mirabella at ASU, a retirement community that opened in December 2020. Back in 2021, they filed a lawsuit against the venue over the "excessive" noise.

Shady Park representatives have said that the city of Tempe has not issued a single noise citation to the Mill Avenue venue.

Statement from Mirabella:

We appreciate and respect the Maricopa County Superior Court’s time and decision in favor of Mirabella at ASU and its residents. This ruling provides relief to Mirabella residents and the surrounding community who have been harmed by Shady Park’s excessive noise…. We hope the court’s ruling results in peaceful coexistence moving forward and a celebration of a community that is inclusive and respectful of all.

Statement from Shady Park:

This ruling will force Shady Park to cease all live music operations immediately as the restrictions mandated make it impossible for us to hold live music events…we strongly disagree with the findings and we will be appealing.

If upheld, Shady Park will likely be forced to close its doors to so many of our friends, family, and staff members…While we never thought ASU would use its land for a retirement home, we are even more surprised that the profit center for the ASU Foundation would be deemed more important than the local community and culture that makes this downtown so special - so special that people that to build a high-rise retirement home across the street from us.

Some Tempe locals reacted negatively to the ruling, saying that it takes away one of the main appeals to the restaurant.

"This is a great venue for music, it’s a great place," said one resident. "It’s a great place for students and all those who live around in Tempe to come and enjoy. To hear that one of the main appeals is no longer something that they can service is sad."

Shady Park says this is not the end of the fight, and they do plan to appeal the judge's ruling.

