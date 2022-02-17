Big Surf gone? Tempe waterpark sells off items for auction

Arizonans who planned to spend their summer days cooling off at Tempe's Big Surf Waterpark may be out of luck.

Online auction house SAM Auctions had been hosting a liquidation auction selling off a large amount of assets from the park, including swimming tubes, slides, boogie boards, bike racks and more.

The park was only open for some drive-in movies in 2020 and was shut down in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Now, it's not clear what will happen to the waterpark off Loop 202 and McClintock. Big Surf could be closed for good.

The Big Surf website still shows a press release from April 21, 2021 stating that the waterpark team is "very confident in our decision to reopen in 2022 for our 53rd season. We look forward to seeing everyone then."

