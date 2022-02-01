Spring training might not start on schedule in Arizona due to ongoing MLB lockout: here's what you should know

Spring training season is just around the corner, but for 2022, it may not start on schedule.

Officials with the Cactus League say there is now a chance that spring training could be delayed due to a Major League Lockout that has yet to be resolved.

Here's what you should know about the situation, as it stands now.

When is spring training supposed to start?

With the Cactus League, spring training is supposed to start on Feb. 16.

Why is there a lockout?

Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport’s collective bargaining agreement expired, and owners immediately locked out players in a move that threatens spring training and opening day.

Teams decided to force the long-anticipated confrontation during an offseason rather than risk players walking out during the summer, as they did in 1994. Players and owners had successfully reached four consecutive agreements without a work stoppage, but they have been accelerating toward a clash for more than two years.

"We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to fans. "We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the players’ association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive."

An agreement was not made during Feb. 1's negotiations between the league and the players association.

What is the union demanding?

The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.

"As players we see major problems with it," New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer said of the 2016 agreement. "First and foremost, we see a competition problem and how teams are behaving because of certain rules that are within that, and adjustments have to be made because of that in order to bring out the competition."

The union is seeking changes to the league's eligibility for free agency. Players currently need six years of MLB service time to satisfy that requirement.

Players are hoping to see that threshold lowered, allowing them to become free agents while younger and more valuable. They also want to see a designated hitter (DH) added to National League rosters, which players hope will secure a job for a veteran.

The Associated Press has reported the players also want to see the league’s luxury tax threshold raised from $210 million to $245 million, allowing teams to take on a higher payroll without a financial penalty. It’s part of their desire to see an increase in competition and a decrease in tanking.

Management, intent on preserving salary restraints gained in recent decades, rejected the union’s requests for what teams regarded as significant alterations to the sport’s economic structure.

What is the management offering?

In January 2022, it was reported that the MLB didn’t budge on free-agent eligibility or the luxury tax threshold. Team owners haven’t come anywhere near that number — offering $214 million instead.

However, both sides aren’t as far on other issues. Owners have offered to extend the DH to National League squads, and negotiators in both camps have been open to an NBA-style draft lottery, which would disincentivize tanking.

Owners would cap the lottery at the top three picks, but the players would cap it at eight.

How will spring training delays impact Arizona?

The possible delay isn't coming at a great time as Arizonans and their businesses have already dealt with the two past spring trainings that were either modified or cut short because of COVID-19.

Economists say Arizona, especially Scottsdale, lost millions of dollars, so it's not looking good that spring training could be heading into another loss like that soon.

The crack of the bat and the crowd cheering – we may not hear that on what is supposed to be spring training's opening day due to the MLB lockout.

"It would be a huge blow to the tourism industry we are so reliant upon in Arizona," says economists at Elliot D. Pollack, who has crunched the numbers on this.

How important is spring training to Arizona?

A full spring training season brings in $644 million in economic impact, but the state wouldn't come close to that if the season is shortened.

"We experienced it in 2020. We lost $300 million from just getting half of a spring training season," said economist Danny Court

Not only would the state lose out on millions of dollars in sales tax revenue, but the hospitality industry has not fully recovered as a result of the pandemic.

Frasher's Tavern, a steakhouse in Old Town Scottsdale, opened its doors just less than two months before COVID-19 hit, so it's yet to experience a full spring training season.

"It is going to impact us a lot," said owner George Frasher. "We are getting our name out there and people are realizing we are here in Old Town. Spring training would be a bonus for us."

What are fans saying about the potential delay to spring training?

With no official announcement of a delay in spring training, out-of-state fans are left waiting to decide whether or not to cancel their trips.

"We bought tickets to nine games," said Becky Parry, who lives in Utah. "We probably won’t come to spend a week in the Valley if not for the baseball games."

Fans are also reacting to the ongoing negotiations.

"There’s greed. There’s a greed problem," said Parry. "I think there’s enough to go around. The fans, we’re the ones that are suffering. We can’t make plans. We don’t want to be in the middle of it."

"I wish the owners would negotiate a little bit more," said Jason Wheeler, who lives in Texas. "Rob Manfred, come on. Let’s get going. Let's start talking more, not go two or three weeks of not saying a word. It's not high school, get your act together let’s start talking."

