Arizona state lawmaker Jake Hoffman avoids speeding ticket due to legislative immunity

The Brief An Arizona State Senator used a controversial article in the Arizona State Constitution to get out of a speeding ticket. It's the latest in a string of incidents that have allowed state legislators to avoid paying fines for minor offenses. State Senator Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek is accused of driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone.



Arizona State Senator Jacob Hoffman was let off the hook for a speeding ticket, according to a release by the Department of Public Safety.

Hoffman was pulled over on Jan. 22 by an Arizona Highway Patrol State Trooper for allegedly going 89 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper documented the stop but did not issue Hoffman a ticket due to his legislative immunity granted in the Arizona State Constitution.

The article in the constitution that protects state legislators reads as follows:

Section 6. Members of the legislature shall be privileged from arrest in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace, and they shall not be subject to any civil process during the session of the legislature, nor for fifteen days next before the commencement of each session.

With the legislature currently in session, Hoffman was granted his privilege.

Why you should care:

Hoffman was the latest among many legislators to be granted immunity.

In Prescott, State Sen. Mark Finchem was granted immunity for a speeding ticket on Jan. 25.

In 2018, then-Governor Doug Ducey challenged the legislative immunity rule after state lawmaker Paul Mosley was seen on camera telling a sheriff's deputy he shouldn't waste time writing the ticket after being clocked at 120 mph.

READ MORE: Gov. Ducey signs executive order following legislative immunity controversy