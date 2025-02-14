Expand / Collapse search

Arizona state lawmaker Jake Hoffman avoids speeding ticket due to legislative immunity

Published February 14, 2025
State Sen. Jake Hoffman granted immunity from ticket

Another Arizona State Senator invoked their constitutional immunity to get out of a speeding ticket. This time it was Queen Creek Sen. Jake Hoffman.

The Brief

    • An Arizona State Senator used a controversial article in the Arizona State Constitution to get out of a speeding ticket.
    • It's the latest in a string of incidents that have allowed state legislators to avoid paying fines for minor offenses.
    • State Senator Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek is accused of driving 89 mph in a 65 mph zone.

PHOENIX - Arizona State Senator Jacob Hoffman was let off the hook for a speeding ticket, according to a release by the Department of Public Safety.

Hoffman was pulled over on Jan. 22 by an Arizona Highway Patrol State Trooper for allegedly going 89 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper documented the stop but did not issue Hoffman a ticket due to his legislative immunity granted in the Arizona State Constitution.

The article in the constitution that protects state legislators reads as follows:

Section 6. Members of the legislature shall be privileged from arrest in all cases except treason, felony, and breach of the peace, and they shall not be subject to any civil process during the session of the legislature, nor for fifteen days next before the commencement of each session.

With the legislature currently in session, Hoffman was granted his privilege.

Why you should care:

Hoffman was the latest among many legislators to be granted immunity. 

In Prescott, State Sen. Mark Finchem was granted immunity for a speeding ticket on Jan. 25.

Mark Finchem invokes legislative immunity to get out of speeding ticket

Prescott Police say Finchem was pulled over on Jan. 25 for speeding. Two days later, Finchem sent a letter to the police chief, asking that the citation be "voided and stricken from the record." Finchem cited legislative immunity because the Arizona Legislature is currently in session. Police made a motion to dismiss the speeding ticket without prejudice, meaning the case could be refiled.

In 2018, then-Governor Doug Ducey challenged the legislative immunity rule after state lawmaker Paul Mosley was seen on camera telling a sheriff's deputy he shouldn't waste time writing the ticket after being clocked at 120 mph. 

READ MORE: Gov. Ducey signs executive order following legislative immunity controversy

The Source

  •  Information for this story was provided by Arizona DPS and previous reports

