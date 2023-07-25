Arizona state reps tour cooling centers; some call for more resources, new laws

As the stretch of extreme heat continues, officials with the Arizona Faith Network say they recognize the severity of the problem, and they are addressing their concerns with political leaders.

"These facilities are saving lives," said Arene Rishdan with the Arizona Faith Network, referring to cooling centers that those experiencing homelessness are using during the heat wave.

"It feels good to be out of the hot sun," said Melinda Valenzuela. "You can be in the AC where you can keep cool, and not go and have a heat stroke and stuff like that. I like it for those purposes."

Not all cooling centers are open 24/7, however, and for those who are at cooling centers that are only open during business hours, they have to go back out in the heat when the center closes.

"I don't have a place to go after five, so I usually go to the library, where it's shady, or find another place that's shady, if I'm lucky," said Valenzuela.

"There is certainly a recognition that there is opportunity to add more hours, particularly extend hours in the morning and early evenings. Weekends remain a challenge for the network as well and adding more locations is a priority," said David Hondula, the Chief Heat Officer for the City of Phoenix.

Two state lawmakers who toured similar facilities across the Phoenix area say this is more than a typical Arizona summer, and more sustainable structures need to be provided.

"We need to do more. Government has a role in this, and as a state representative, I'm prepared to advocate for a sustainable funding source, both for the short term and the long term," said State Rep. Judy Schwiebert. The Democratic state lawmaker represents the state's 2nd Legislative District, which covers portions of North Phoenix.

State Rep. Patty Contreras also spoke out on the need for more resources.

"I stand with Congressman [Ruben] Gallego and other bipartisan members of Congress in calling for the immediate passage of the Extreme Heat Emergency Act to add extreme heat to the FEMA list of major disaster qualifying events," said State Rep. Contreras. The Democratic state lawmaker represents the state's 12th Legislative District, which covers Ahwatukee, as well as parts of Chandler and Tempe, along with a portion of the Gila River Indian Community. "This would allow Governor Hobbs to declare this unprecedented heat a major disaster, and provide funding to help mitigate this emergency."

2023 Heat Relief Network for Maricopa County

https://hrn.azmag.gov/#/map