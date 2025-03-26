Expand / Collapse search

Arizona tackling problem of students skipping class: school prize gift left family outraged | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 26, 2025 6:29pm MST
PHOENIX - From why Arizona education officials are calling chronic student absenteeism a crisis to a school prize gift that left a family demanding answers and an apology, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

1. Chronic student absenteeism in Arizona "a crisis," schools chief says

Arizona schools chief calls chronic absenteeism a 'crisis': Here's what to know

It's a problem education officials in Arizona describe as a 'crisis.' Here's what to know about truancy and chronic absenteeism amongst students in the state, why it can have impact beyond education, and what officials are doing about it.

2. Family outraged over prize gift from school

Family outraged after girl receives monkey, toilet with fake poop as prize gift from school

A family is demanding answers and an apology after a little girl received a toy monkey and toilet with fake poop as a school fundraising prize. The district says the prizes were communicated to families ahead of time.

3. Bride-to-be attacked while celebrating her bachelorette party

Bride-to-be attacked in Texas while celebrating her bachelorette party

The bride-to-be says says her bachelorette party group was walking to their Uber when a man came up from behind and attacked her. The man broke her nose and several teeth. She received eight stitches to her face and has a concussion, among other injuries.

4. Woman charged in fatal dog attack on mother with dementia

Colorado woman charged in fatal dog attack on mother with dementia

Colorado authorities have arrested 47-year-old Jessica Hoff in connection with the death of her mother who suffered from dementia, after a fatal dog attack.

5. Doctor accused of trying to kill wife

Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill wife on hiking trail

A doctor is accused of attempting to kill his wife on a hiking trail in Oahu by pushing her off the trail and striking her in the head with a rock.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Another day of 90-degree temps in Phoenix

After record-setting conditions on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will remain warm but below record levels on Wednesday afternoon.

