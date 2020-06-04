Arizona theater seeks input from its patrons as they plan on reopening

As more places reopen around the state following the end of the state's stay-at-home order, theaters have not.

"It’s getting harder. Every month that goes by is a little, but more concerned about what it’s going to take to restart," said Kiel Klaphake, CEO and Executive Producer of Arizona Broadway Theatre.

Arizona Broadway Theatre has been closed since March 15. Klaphake says while they are eager to get the show on the road, he knows it may take some time until patrons feel safe entering these doors. Earlier in the week, the theater company put out a survey to get feedback from the public.

"We had an overwhelming response to the survey stating that they are very enthusiastic in coming back," said Klaphake. "They are willing to adapt to some of the new requirements that we would have to impose upon them. Whether it is a recommendation or requirement to wear a mask, and certain hand sanitizer and things like that."

Klaphake says his big plan, when they reopen, is to open with the musical Chicago. Although it may be some time to get to that point, he remains optimistic.

"Bottomline is we will return. Theater is resilient, and arts is resilient, and we’ll find a way to emerge from this," said Klaphake. "What it will look like in the future, we are not totally sure. If we have to do smaller casts for a while."

Advertisement

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.