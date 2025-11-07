Arizona weather forecast: Calm conditions expected this weekend

The Brief Nice conditions are expected across Arizona in the next couple of days. The Valley could see a high of 85F for Friday. A storm system could move into the area next week.



Nice conditions around the state this weekend!

Today:

The forecast high climbs to around 85 degrees in Phoenix. It will be sunny, dry and winds remain calm all day. In Northern Arizona, it may be a touch breezy with bright sunshine. Temperatures remain in the low to middle 60s around Flagstaff. The fall colors are on display in many locations with colors beginning to peak around Sedona, and turning more widespread in Prescott and Payson.

This Weekend:

This weekend will begin with lows in the 50s around the Valley. It will warm to the middle 80s in Phoenix on Saturday. By Sunday, a new ridge of high pressure begins to strengthen over the Pacific as it slides across the West Coast.

Next Week:

The forecast high increases to 89 Sunday and remains around 88 on Monday in the Valley. The temperature will slip a bit by Veteran's Day. The forecast high returns to the middle through much of next week. It will remain dry and sunny to mostly sunny.

Looking Further Ahead:

Late next week, into next weekend, a storm system may slide down the west coast and across Arizona. If it comes to us, it will bring showers, cooler temperatures, and windy weather. While it's too early for certainty, we're monitoring for increasing precipitation chances by next weekend.

