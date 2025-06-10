Expand / Collapse search

Arizonans killed in plane crash; new details in search for Travis Decker l Morning News Brief

Published  June 10, 2025 10:13am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (KSWB; Snohomish County Sheriff's Office; KSAZ-TV)

A small plane returning to Phoenix crashed off the coast of San Diego, killing six people on board; deputies revealed new details in the search for a man accused of killing his three daughters; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 10.

1. Deadly plane crash

Six Arizonans die in San Diego area plane crash

A small plane returning to Phoenix crashed off the coast of San Diego, killing six people. Details are emerging about the Arizona victims.

2. Search continues for alleged killer

Search for Travis Decker: Authorities identify 'new details, new search areas' in WA

Chelan County deputies updated the search for Travis Decker, revealing new crime scene details and expanding search areas.

3. ‘Toxic environment’

Axon says it's no longer in talks with Scottsdale to expand its HQ

Axon ended its talks with Scottsdale regarding plans for a new headquarters, citing a "toxic environment."

4. Sentencing for deadly street racing crash

2 sentenced for deadly Avondale street racing crash

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Jakari Barksdale and Emanuel Cervantez will spend seven years in prison for their roles in the crash, which happened in May 2021 near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road.

5. ‘Doomsday Mom' trial continues

Lori Daybell Trial Day 4: 'Doomsday Mom' continues cross-examination of AZ officer

The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Hot stretch continues in Phoenix

Warm temps continue on Tuesday in Phoenix. We'll see a high near 107 degrees.

