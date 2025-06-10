Arizonans killed in plane crash; new details in search for Travis Decker l Morning News Brief

article

A small plane returning to Phoenix crashed off the coast of San Diego, killing six people on board; deputies revealed new details in the search for a man accused of killing his three daughters; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 10.

1. Deadly plane crash

Featured article

2. Search continues for alleged killer

Featured article

3. ‘Toxic environment’

Featured article

4. Sentencing for deadly street racing crash

Featured article

5. ‘Doomsday Mom' trial continues

Featured article

Today's weather