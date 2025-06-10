Arizonans killed in plane crash; new details in search for Travis Decker l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (KSWB; Snohomish County Sheriff's Office; KSAZ-TV)
A small plane returning to Phoenix crashed off the coast of San Diego, killing six people on board; deputies revealed new details in the search for a man accused of killing his three daughters; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 10.
1. Deadly plane crash
A small plane returning to Phoenix crashed off the coast of San Diego, killing six people. Details are emerging about the Arizona victims.
2. Search continues for alleged killer
Chelan County deputies updated the search for Travis Decker, revealing new crime scene details and expanding search areas.
3. ‘Toxic environment’
Axon ended its talks with Scottsdale regarding plans for a new headquarters, citing a "toxic environment."
4. Sentencing for deadly street racing crash
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says Jakari Barksdale and Emanuel Cervantez will spend seven years in prison for their roles in the crash, which happened in May 2021 near Avondale Boulevard and Broadway Road.
5. ‘Doomsday Mom' trial continues
The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.
Today's weather
Warm temps continue on Tuesday in Phoenix. We'll see a high near 107 degrees.