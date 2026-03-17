Arizonans navigate unseasonably hot weather as temps look to reach 100s

The Brief Phoenix is bracing for record-breaking heat this week as temperatures are forecast to hit 100°F, an unseasonably early arrival for triple-digit weather in March. Residents are flocking to local splash pads to keep children and pets cool during spring break, trading indoor screen time for water activities to avoid overheating. The Arizona Humane Society is urging pet owners to follow the "Three P’s": pause, plan, and protect.



The dog days of summer may have popped up earlier than expected during this March heatwave, but some people, and dogs alike, are making the most of it.

Local perspective:

While some Arizonans are troubled by the triple digits in this week’s forecast, others are riding the heat wave to the local splash pad.

"It's unfortunate it's warm so early," said one resident.

"They're on spring break, so he needs to let out his energy and so this is the closest thing we've got right now, so they don't overheat and they're still outside," another parent said. "We're trying to be outside for as long as we can too because once the summer hits we'll be stuck inside."

For many, the splash pad is a way to trade screen time for sunshine. "It gets them off of the tablet and the TV. It allows them to just be kids."

What they're saying:

Some kids don't even notice the region is breaking records. When asked if he was used to it being this hot in March, a young boy named Kannon simply nodded. Others said they were just having too much fun to care.

"It's really hot, and it's boring at the house," one child said before spraying his sister.

Kannon brought his dog, Stormy Rae, to the splash pad to keep cool. When asked how he keeps Stormy okay when it gets hot outside, he said, "Give her water and give her food."

What you can do:

The Arizona Humane Society is asking pet owners to remember the "Three P’s" of pet heat safety:

"Paw"se: Check the pavement.

Plan: Walk during cooler hours.

Protect: Never leave a pup in a hot car.

Dig deeper:

Other dog owners shared their own tips for navigating unseasonably hot weather.

"I may find more of the shade over there under the tree but other than that, we're out here and as long as I've got water coming in here she's fine and so I'm fine too," one owner said.

"If you can there's some dampening cloths you can put on make a little swamp cooler effect, do your best, keep their fur short, that kind of thing," another added.

Big picture view:

Arizona is not the only part of the country experiencing extreme weather this week.

"I was just telling my mom, she lives in Minnesota, so they just got a blizzard, so that's crazy also," a resident said. "I said you have a blizzard and we're gonna hit 100 this week."

Forecasters warn residents not to underestimate the heat, as temperatures are expected to climb as the week goes on.