Police: Army member, 3 children shot and killed by former solider

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Yavapai County
19
Flood Warning
from WED 5:34 AM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 12:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:42 AM MST until THU 10:45 AM MST, Mohave County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:26 PM MST until WED 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from WED 8:23 AM MST until WED 2:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:50 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:25 AM MST until WED 12:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 2:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Police: Army member, 3 children shot and killed by former solider

By Jeffrey Collins and Lolita C. Baldor
Published 
Updated 10:06AM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
50d05abb-police-tape-police-lights-2.png article

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a home in South Carolina before killing himself, officials said Wednesday.

Two U.S. officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation, confirmed the information on the military affiliation of the two dead men.

The three children and two men were found shot and killed on Whitetail Circle in Sumter around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sumter police said in a news release. One of the men was believed to be the shooter, police said. There was no apparent threat to the public and police continued to investigate, police said.

RELATED: Sexual assault reports increase at military academies, US officials reveal

Images from outside the two-story single family home on Wednesday morning showed a memorial of flowers and three small stuffed animals.

The deaths were four killings and a suicide, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said. A witness to shootings was able to tell investigators what happened, Baker said.

It may be Thursday before the names of all the people killed are released because at least one involved is in the military, Baker said.

"It was a long night. This was just an awful thing," the coroner said.

The Sumter School District is grieving the loss of three students, including two siblings who attended Millwood Elementary School and a third who attended Alice Drive Middle School, Superintendent William Wright said in a statement.

Baldor reported from Washington.