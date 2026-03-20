Seen on TV: March 20
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Friday, March 20, 2026
Arizona Game & Fish Department
Tomu-San Sushi
- 20825 N. Pima Rd., Suite 100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- 480-404-7030
- https://www.tomusansushi.com
Whitfill Nursery
- 824 E. Glendale Ave., Phoenix
- 2647 E. Southern Ave., Phoenix
- 820 N. Cooper Rd., Gilbert
- https://www.whitfillnursery.com
Burns Pest Elimination
Ostrich Festival
- Through March 22
- https://ostrichfestival.com
Salt & Sea Scuba
- 4139 W. Bell Rd. Ste 17
- Phoenix, AZ 85053
- 602-844-5732
- https://saltandseascuba.com