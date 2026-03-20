Seen on TV: March 20

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Friday, March 20, 2026

Arizona Game & Fish Department

Tomu-San Sushi

20825 N. Pima Rd., Suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

480-404-7030

https://www.tomusansushi.com

Whitfill Nursery

824 E. Glendale Ave., Phoenix

2647 E. Southern Ave., Phoenix

820 N. Cooper Rd., Gilbert

https://www.whitfillnursery.com

Burns Pest Elimination

Ostrich Festival

Through March 22

https://ostrichfestival.com

Salt & Sea Scuba

4139 W. Bell Rd. Ste 17

Phoenix, AZ 85053

602-844-5732

https://saltandseascuba.com

Live-streaming video