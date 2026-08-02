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Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley, Grand Canyon Country
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County

Seen on TV: August 2

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published August 2, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published August 2, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Tomu-San Sushi

Hunkapi

Sandbox VR at Santan Village

The Escape Game at Gilbert Heritage Marketplace

Famous Cutz Barbershop

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews