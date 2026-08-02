Seen on TV: August 2
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Sunday, August 2, 2026
Tomu-San Sushi
- 20825 N. Pima Rd., Suite 100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://www.tomusansushi.com/
Hunkapi
- 12051 N. 96th St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.hunkapi.org/
Sandbox VR at Santan Village
- 1835 S. Santan Village Pkwy #101
- Gilbert, AZ 85295
- https://sandboxvr.com/gilbert
The Escape Game at Gilbert Heritage Marketplace
- 366 N. Gilbert Rd.
- Gilbert, AZ 85233
- https://theescapegame.com/gilbert/
Famous Cutz Barbershop
- 6550 E. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85205
- FamousCutz.com