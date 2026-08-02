Seen on TV: August 2

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Sunday, August 2, 2026

Tomu-San Sushi

20825 N. Pima Rd., Suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://www.tomusansushi.com/

Hunkapi

12051 N. 96th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.hunkapi.org/

Sandbox VR at Santan Village

1835 S. Santan Village Pkwy #101

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://sandboxvr.com/gilbert

The Escape Game at Gilbert Heritage Marketplace

366 N. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85233

https://theescapegame.com/gilbert/

Famous Cutz Barbershop

6550 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85205

FamousCutz.com

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