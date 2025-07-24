Arrest made after man's body was found in a Glendale retention pond

The Brief An arrest has been made in the murder of Grant Siefert, whose body was found in a Glendale retention pond last November. Jonathan Vazquez is accused of first-degree murder after a tip led police to him and his girlfriend, who reportedly had a prior workplace issue with Siefert.



An arrest has been made in the murder of a 30-year-old Valley man found dead in a Glendale retention pond.

What we know:

Grant Siefert went missing in November of last year, and his body was discovered several days later near 57th and Peoria avenues.

On Tuesday, Jonathan Vazquez was arrested on kidnapping and first-degree murder charges. According to court documents, police received a tip that Vazquez and his girlfriend were involved in Siefert's death.

Suspect Jonathan Vazquez & victim Grant Siefert

Detectives learned that Vazquez's girlfriend had previously managed Siefert at his job at Wendy's and that there had been a previous unspecified incident between the two.

Vazquez reportedly told police he thought his girlfriend was just trying to scare Siefert because he kept threatening her, and he claims he did not see Siefert killed.

Dig deeper:

Siefert's autopsy revealed he had been stabbed 22 times.

Police used cell phone data and surveillance video to track the suspects to the retention pond where Siefert's body was found.

Detectives do not know if he was killed at that location; however, court documents indicate Vazquez cleaned blood from his girlfriend's car using bleach.

Authorities have not yet released information on whether more arrests will be made.

Vazquez is being held on a $1 million bond.

Map of where the victim's body was found