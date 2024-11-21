Grant Siefert: Police identify man whose body was found in Glendale

The Brief Glendale Police officials have released the identity of a man whose body was found on Veterans Day near 55th Avenue and Peoria. 30-year-old Grant Siefert was reported missing a day prior, on Nov. 10. A murder investigation is underway.



Glendale Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found on Veterans Day.

In a statement released on Nov. 21, police identified the body as that of 30-year-old Grant Siefert. The body was found in a water retention area near 55th Avenue and Peoria.

Per investigators, Siefert was reported missing out of Phoenix on Nov. 10.

"This investigation is being ruled a homicide and our investigators are asking for the public’s help," read a portion of the statement.

Police believe Siefert arrived in the area at around 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 11.

"It is believed the suspect(s) are driving and in possession of [Siefert's] vehicle, a black, four-door, 2011 Ford Escape with Arizona temporary license plate ‘392635U.’"

Anyone with information can contact Glendale Police at (623) 930-3000.