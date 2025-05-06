Arrest made in Tempe shooting outside of Casey Moore’s Oyster House

The Brief Dakota Barnes was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting outside a Tempe restaurant on May 3. The victim remains in the hospital for injuries to his stomach and legs, Tempe Police said.



An arrest was made in a Tempe shooting that happened outside of Casey Moore’s Oyster House on May 3.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. outside the restaurant near Mill Avenue and University Drive.

"When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the stomach. Officers helped the man until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition," Tempe Police said.

Police said there was a fight between two men and a woman before the shooting broke out. The suspect reportedly shot the victim several times in the stomach and legs and then left in a white sedan.

On May 6, the Tempe Police Department announced Dakota Barnes was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Map of where the shooting happened:

What you can do:

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.